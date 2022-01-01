Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Woven Tree Collar - Black
26 inUPC: 0694132714245
Product Details
Add the final touch to your modern Christmas with this metal woven tree collar, it slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the trees stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.
- Size:25.98"L X 25.98"W X 11.22"H
- Handcrafted glossy metal woven finish, brings luxury and modern to your Christmas tree
- Simply assembly required. Breaks down into 3 pieces for easy storage after the holiday
- Designed to fit any 7.5ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 25"D