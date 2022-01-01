Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Metal Yard Stake Flower
39.5 inUPC: 0694132713473
Product Details
This set of 3 yard stakes with different color for each that will add a touch of pop color to your space. Featured with layered dimensional flowers that looks vivid and realistic. It has a detachable metal stake and hanging loop, not only can be used as a garden stake or wall decor. This versatile item will be a perfect addition to your home or garden.
- The layered dimensional flowers looks vivid and realistic.
- Hand painted, antique treatment, the paint is sturdy and resistant to fading.
- Constructed of high quality metal, very durable.
- Two functions, not only can be used as a garden stake but also a wall décor.
- Included hanging loop and detachable metal stake, easy to assembly.
Dimensions: 9.25 Inch L x 1.25 Inch W x 39.5 Inch H