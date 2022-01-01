Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Mid-Century Modern Bonded Leather Gaslift Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Coffee
1 ctUPC: 0697125530203
This Mid-Century Modern Leatherette Gaslift Office Chair in coffee is designed to add an accent and stylish touch to your workplace. Its color suggests elegance and inspires productivity, while its shape guarantees 100% back support when permorfing office tasks. Multi-functional mechanism to enable full adjustability.
- Load-bearing: 275 lbs
- Adjustable multi-functional mechanism, 87-106
- Adjustable angel backrest, 3-10
- Adjustable angel seat cushion; 360° swivel
- Smooth-rolling casters
- Assembly required: Easy to assemble
Materials: Bonded Leather, Polyurethane Foam, Plywood, PP