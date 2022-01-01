This Mid-Century Modern Leatherette Gaslift Office Chair in coffee is designed to add an accent and stylish touch to your workplace. Its color suggests elegance and inspires productivity, while its shape guarantees 100% back support when permorfing office tasks. Multi-functional mechanism to enable full adjustability.

Load-bearing: 275 lbs

Adjustable multi-functional mechanism, 87-106

Adjustable angel backrest, 3-10

Adjustable angel seat cushion; 360° swivel

Smooth-rolling casters

Assembly required: Easy to assemble

Materials: Bonded Leather, Polyurethane Foam, Plywood, PP