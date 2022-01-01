Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Mid-Century Modern Bonded Leather Gaslift Adjustable Swivel Office Chair - Cream
1 ctUPC: 0697125530573
Product Details
Mid-Century Modern Leatherette Gaslift Office Chair in cream is designed to add an accent and stylish touch to your workplace. Its color suggests elegance and inspires productivity, while its shape guarantees 100% back support when permorfing office tasks. Multi-functional mechanism to enable full adjustability.
- Adjustable height: 43.70 inchesto47.64 inches
- Adjustable multi-functional mechanism
- 87°-106° adjustable angel backrest
- 3°-10° adjustable angel seat cushion
- 360-degree swivel
- Smooth-rolling casters
- Assembly required; easy to assemble
- Spot clean or professional clean only
- Static weight capacity: 275 lbs
Material:
- Bonded leather
- Polyurethane foam
- Plywood
- PP