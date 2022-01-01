Mid-Century Modern Leatherette Gaslift Office Chair in cream is designed to add an accent and stylish touch to your workplace. Its color suggests elegance and inspires productivity, while its shape guarantees 100% back support when permorfing office tasks. Multi-functional mechanism to enable full adjustability.

Adjustable height: 43.70 inchesto47.64 inches

Adjustable multi-functional mechanism

87°-106° adjustable angel backrest

3°-10° adjustable angel seat cushion

360-degree swivel

Smooth-rolling casters

Assembly required; easy to assemble

Spot clean or professional clean only

Static weight capacity: 275 lbs

Material: