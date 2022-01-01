Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Glitzhome Mid-Century Modern Leatherette Adjustable Swivel High Back Office Chair - Brownish Gray
1 ctUPC: 0694132711171
Purchase Options
Product Details
Versatile and stylish, this Glitzhome chair offers mid-century modern style for your home office. The steel frame is padded with plush polyurethane foam, upholstered with your choice of three bonded leather fabric colors, and fitted with five smooth-rolling casters for convenience. Easily adjust the backrest, seat cushion, and height to create custom comfort.
- Adjustable multi-functional mechanism, 87-106
- Adjustable angel backrest, 3-10
- Adjustable angel seat cushion; 360° swivel
- Smooth-rolling casters
- Load-bearing: 275 lbs
- Material: bonded leather, polyurethane foam, plywood, PP
- Static weight capacity: 275 lbs
- Assembly required: easy to assemble