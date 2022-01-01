Versatile and stylish, this Glitzhome chair offers mid-century modern style for your home office. The steel frame is padded with plush polyurethane foam, upholstered with your choice of three bonded leather fabric colors, and fitted with five smooth-rolling casters for convenience. Easily adjust the backrest, seat cushion, and height to create custom comfort.

Adjustable multi-functional mechanism, 87-106

Adjustable angel backrest, 3-10

Adjustable angel seat cushion; 360° swivel

Smooth-rolling casters

Load-bearing: 275 lbs

Material: bonded leather, polyurethane foam, plywood, PP

Static weight capacity: 275 lbs

Assembly required: easy to assemble