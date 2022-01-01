These stylish and contemporary pieces of furniture are sure to be a hit for your leisure and large gatherings. It will offer you a comfortable seating experience. Its simple but elegant design makes it perfect for home, restaurant, bar and office. Comprised of leather and steel, the stools are designed to be sturdy and durable for any occasion. Attached at the bottom of these stools are a footrest, made to keep those achy and tired feet elevated off the ground to ensure a restful experience. Swivel action gives the seated individual the freedom of movement and able to carry conversations in any direction. Ergonomic curved back in the breathable material. Padded seat and armrest for all-day comfort and support.

Metal Molded Backrest and Plywood Molded Seat

Spot Clean or Professional Clean Only

DIN 4550:2004-12, class 2

Vintage PU Leather in Yellow color

Adjustable pneumatic height

360 degree chair swivel

The built-in footrest provides support and comfort while seated

Assembly Required

Adjustable Height: 34.45 Inch - 42.72 Inch

Static Load Capacity: 265 pounds