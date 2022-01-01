Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Mid-Century Modern PU Leather Bar Stool - Gray
2 ctUPC: 0694132713801
Product Details
Whether you have a kitchen island or a breakfast bar, stools are the perfect seating solution. This two-piece set is fitting perfectly in modern aesthetics, crafted from metal frame in a neutral finish and upholstered with PU leather for a touch of texture. It features sleek tapered legs and a built-in footrest for added comfort. It's an ideal seat or home decor accent in cafes, bars, restaurant, kitchen island, living rooms and any entertainment space.
- Item Size: 21.65"L x 18.5"W x 43"H
- Material: 50% Metal,30% Plywood 10% Foam,10% PU
- Weight capacity: 275 lb
- Mid-Century Modern and contemporary style
- Ergonomic upholstered seat and backrest for optimal sitting experience
- Sturdy taper metal legs for long-lasting durability
- Built-in metal footrest for added comfort
- Easy to assemble