This vintage furniture brings a retro rustic feel to your home decor. Stylish modern design perfectly decor your living room and also add an contemporary touch to your office, bar or restaurant. The edges are clean finished with double baseball stitching. The soft, faux leather upholstery perfect for a cozy hangout. Lightweight structure makes it simple and easy to move around your home. Supported with powder-coated steel legs for a durable, long lasting design.

Static Load Capacity: 308 pounds

Easy assembly required

Spot clean or professional clean only

Materials: 25% Metal, 30% PU, 15% Plywood, 30% Polyurethane Foam

Dimensions: 23.62 Inch x 22.44 Inch x 32.87 Inch