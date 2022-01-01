This leatherette executive office chair features an advanced multi-functional mechanism that not only adjusts the back reclining angle, but also locks the position you prefer. The chair aims to optimize the seating experience and ensure perfect support and comfort is provided. When you sit for prolonged time, a well designed and ergonomic chair is essential for rest and relax.

It features thick plywood frame, reinforced back bar, 350mm chromed Base and 100mm Chromed gaslift, and heavy-duty & smooth-rolling castors for durability.

Its reclining high-back could be securely locked at any angle between 87-106 degrees along with 3-10 degrees seat cushion

Thick padded headrest, armrest and seat cushion are designed for your comfort

360-degree swivel

Assembly required, hardware included

Seating Height: 43.75 to 47.753 Inches

Weight Capacity: 300 Pounds