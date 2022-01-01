Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Modern Farmhouse Wooden Lantern - Brown
2 pcUPC: 0694132710406
Product Details
Made of natural firwood frame without glass, with a flame-retardant galvanized base, this modern distressed finished lantern easily creates a warm inviting glow anywhere in your home, porch or yard. With a sturdy metal ring at the top, the lantern is perfect for a hanging wall sconce. So gorgeous, you'll want to keep it at home for yourself.
- Includes 2 lanterns:
- Large: 10.24 inches L x 10.244 inches W x 25.59 inches H
- Small: 7.48 inches L x 7.48 inches W x 19.29 inches H
- Candle not included; fits any pillar candle, tea-light candle or LED candle