Glitzhome Modern Faux Fur Acrylic Bench Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Modern Faux Fur Acrylic Bench Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Modern Faux Fur Acrylic Bench Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Modern Faux Fur Acrylic Bench

1 ctUPC: 0695265883625
Purchase Options

Product Details

Functional, versatile, and beautiful: this faux fur stool can be used wherever you need a bit of extra seating. Not only the foot of a bed for a place to relax and read, but also your entryway as a spot to remove shoes, or even beneath your dining table as a seating option. The premium acrylic leg design of this stool ensure the functionality and comfortability. It honors its roots in modernism but has been adepted for today's world.

  • Sturdy acrylic legs
  • Conforms to P2 CARB standard
  • Spot clean only
  • Assembly required

Dimensions: 24.02 Inch x 16.14 Inch x 18.50 Inch

Exterior Material: Faux fur, MDF (frame), Acrylic (legs)

Interior Material: 100% Polyurethane