Glitzhome Modern Faux Fur Acrylic Bench
1 ctUPC: 0695265883625
Product Details
Functional, versatile, and beautiful: this faux fur stool can be used wherever you need a bit of extra seating. Not only the foot of a bed for a place to relax and read, but also your entryway as a spot to remove shoes, or even beneath your dining table as a seating option. The premium acrylic leg design of this stool ensure the functionality and comfortability. It honors its roots in modernism but has been adepted for today's world.
- Sturdy acrylic legs
- Conforms to P2 CARB standard
- Spot clean only
- Assembly required
Dimensions: 24.02 Inch x 16.14 Inch x 18.50 Inch
Exterior Material: Faux fur, MDF (frame), Acrylic (legs)
Interior Material: 100% Polyurethane