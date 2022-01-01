This simple and modern blue design plant stand set can easily adapt to any of your decor styles. It fits into corners to brighten up dark spaces, or on a front porch to welcome visitors. The set of three different sizes creates a more interesting balance for your space and makes planting less conventional.

Modern bright blue and black contrast design, with a clean look.

Features circular surfaces with concave vertical texture accents.

Easy to place on your favorite sunny spot to display your greenery.

For indoor and outdoor use will enhance the view of bonsai and become a great natural focus.

Easy assembly for use.

The pot does not have drainage hole.

Overall Sizes:

Large: 12.5 Inches Long X 12.5 Inches Wide X 24.25 Inches High

Medium: 10.5 Inches Long X 10.5 Inches Wide X 21.25 Inches High

Small: 8.75 Inches Long X 8.75 Inches Wide X 18.15 Inches High

Pot Sizes: