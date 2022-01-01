Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Modern Industrial Wine Cabinet with Sliding Door - Black/Natural
Entertain in modern industrial style with this black wine cabinet. Crafted from MDF with paper veneer, the cabinet features classic two-tone design and black matching natural wooden color. The hanging door slides smoothly on black-finish metal hardware to reveal wine rack and drawers giving you enough storage space.
- Made of MDF with paper veneer
- Modern industrial style, classic 2 -tone design, black matches natural wooden color
- 1-Piece hanging door can be slided smoothly
- Wine rack and drawers, giving you enough storage space
- Modern industrial style
- Assembly required