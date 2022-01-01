This A framed 5-tier bookcase is a nice space helper and decoration master for your home and office. It can meet your storage needs as well as displaying needs to largest extent, which is used as planter stand, bookcase, shelf and organizer as a perfect addition to living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or any rooms that needs extra storage space. Features elegance, simplicity and practicality, and the textured appearance and natural wood grain surface can perfectly add a sense of advance to your house or office.

Dimensions: 36.02"L x 14.75"W x 72"H

Material: 55% PB, 45% Metal

Modern Industry style

Melamine finish, which is damp proof, scratch proof and easy care and clean

Sturdy steel tube framefor long-lasting durability

"A" ladder shape for stability and unique looking

Anti-tipping device fittings for security performance

4 legs equipped with floor protectors

Easy to assemble