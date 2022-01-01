Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Modern Industry Metal/Wooden C Side Table - Black Walnut
1 ctUPC: 0694132714165
Product Details
This compact side table is designed for bringing the most convenience to your house and simplifying your life. It features one drawer which provides more storage space for your books, magazines and other sundries. C-shape design enables it to slide under a sofa or bed for your convenience, while two fast-charging USB ports help make sure your mobile devices are always at full power. It is wonderful for smaller homes such as apartments, duplexes and townhouses.
- Dimensions: 14"L x 18"W x 26"H
- Material: 60% PB, 40% Metal
- Modern industry style
- Load capacity: 15 lb (7kg)
- Black walnut melamine finish with natural wood grain and textured appearance, damp proof, scratch proof and easy care and clean
- Sturdy steel tube frame for long-lasting durability
- Drawer with ball bearing glides for easily opening and closing
- Two built-in USB charging ports included
- Cords (1.5m) with UL listed for security performance
- Easy to assemble