This compact side table is designed for bringing the most convenience to your house and simplifying your life. It features one drawer which provides more storage space for your books, magazines and other sundries. C-shape design enables it to slide under a sofa or bed for your convenience, while two fast-charging USB ports help make sure your mobile devices are always at full power. It is wonderful for smaller homes such as apartments, duplexes and townhouses.

Dimensions: 14"L x 18"W x 26"H

Material: 60% PB, 40% Metal

Modern industry style

Load capacity: 15 lb (7kg)

Black walnut melamine finish with natural wood grain and textured appearance, damp proof, scratch proof and easy care and clean

Sturdy steel tube frame for long-lasting durability

Drawer with ball bearing glides for easily opening and closing

Two built-in USB charging ports included

Cords (1.5m) with UL listed for security performance

Easy to assemble