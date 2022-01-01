The entryway, an empty hall, or the living room – the console table can go anywhere, and easily turn a spare space into a decorative display. This console table strikes a clean-lined rectangular silhouette on four straight square legs, the corner accents , V-frame back and X-frame side offer a complement, while an open lower shelf is perfect for stacking go-to books, displaying framed photos, or larger decor items. In addition, the textured appearance and natural wood grain can perfectly add a sense of advance to your home.

Dimensions: 43.25"L x 15.75"W x 32"H

Material: 65% PB, 35% Metal

Modern Industry style

Load Capacity of tabletop: 50lb (20.5kg), lower shelf: 30lb (13.5kg)

Black melamine finish, damp proof, scratch proof and easy care and clean

Sturdy steel tube frame for long-lasting durability

X-shaped design for stylish and unique appearance

V-shaped design for enhanced stability

Easy to assemble