Glitzhome Modern Industry Metal/Wooden Console Table - Black
1 ctUPC: 0694132714163
The entryway, an empty hall, or the living room – the console table can go anywhere, and easily turn a spare space into a decorative display. This console table strikes a clean-lined rectangular silhouette on four straight square legs, the corner accents , V-frame back and X-frame side offer a complement, while an open lower shelf is perfect for stacking go-to books, displaying framed photos, or larger decor items. In addition, the textured appearance and natural wood grain can perfectly add a sense of advance to your home.
- Dimensions: 43.25"L x 15.75"W x 32"H
- Material: 65% PB, 35% Metal
- Modern Industry style
- Load Capacity of tabletop: 50lb (20.5kg), lower shelf: 30lb (13.5kg)
- Black melamine finish, damp proof, scratch proof and easy care and clean
- Sturdy steel tube frame for long-lasting durability
- X-shaped design for stylish and unique appearance
- V-shaped design for enhanced stability
- Easy to assemble