Anchor your home office or study space in Modern Industry style, this two-drawer writing desk is a must-have piece! Crafted from manufactured wood with melamine finish, which features textured appearance and natural wood grain surface, it strikes a clean-lined rectangular silhouette on an X-frame metal base, and add V-shaped bracket for enhanced stability as well as unique looking. For additional storage, it comes with two storage drawers for all your essential needs such as books, magazines, stationery, or even snacks, which can make your desktop clean and neat. In addition, two fast-charging USB ports and one outlet bring the most convenience to your devices for daily work activities.

Dimensions: 43.25"L x 20.5"W x 30"H

Material: 70% PB, 30% Metal

Load capacity of tabletop: 75 lb (34kg), Drawer Interior: 15lb(7kg)

Walnut melamine finish, damp proof, scratch proof and easy care and clean

Sturdy steel tube frame for long-lasting durability

V-shaped design for enhanced stability

Two drawers with ball bearing glides for easily opening and closing

USB charging ports and outlet included

Cords (1.5m) with ETL Listed for security performance

Easy to assemble