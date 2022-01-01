Made of premium metal frame and glass mirror and secured with the wood board on the back of the mirror. The rounded quadrangle frame formed by 3D metal wire in 3D shows the beauty of geometric lines and highlights the design sense of simplicity and aesthetics. Metal key hole (screws included) on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home. The mirror is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway or anywhere you want for a modern fusion of decoration and function.

Made of premium metal frame and glass mirror, and secured with the wood board on the back of the mirror.

Materials are conform to the requirement of CA prop 65

No assembly required

Overall Diameter: 29.5 Inches

Mirrored Glass Diameter: 22.75 Inches