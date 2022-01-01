Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Modern Succulent Plants in Cement Pots Set
3 pcUPC: 0697125530627
Purchase Options
Product Details
Faux succulents imbue your space with a must-have touch of natural appeal. Three modern and sophisticated cement plant pots containing a variety of vibrant and realistic-looking faux succulent plants. Can be used in a variety of living spaces for versatile décor.
- Made of 45% wood, 40% plastic, 10% polyfoam, 5% stone.
- One set includes 3 different succulent plants.
- Three modern and sophisticated cement plant pots containing a variety of vibrant and realistic-looking faux succulent plants.
- Can be used in a variety of living spaces for versatile décor.
Dimensions:
- Square with Pattern: 3.3 Inches Long x 3.3 Inches Wide x 6.5 Inches High
- Round without Pattern: 4 Inches Long x 4 Inches Wide x 7 Inches High
- Round with Pattern: 3.8 Inches Long x 3.8 Inches Wide x 5.6 Inches High