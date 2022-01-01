Glitzhome Modern Wooden X-Leg End Table - Black Perspective: front
Glitzhome Modern Wooden X-Leg End Table - Black
Glitzhome Modern Wooden X-Leg End Table - Black
Glitzhome Modern Wooden X-Leg End Table - Black
Glitzhome Modern Wooden X-Leg End Table - Black
Glitzhome Modern Wooden X-Leg End Table - Black
Glitzhome Modern Wooden X-Leg End Table - Black

UPC: 0694132711811
Product Details

Bring mid-century modern style to your sofa’s side or act as a nightstand in the master suite. This end table features a clean-lined rectangular silhouette on a trellis base with X-shaped legs. Featuring an inset metal pull, one drawer offers plenty of storage for smaller accessories, while the smooth tabletop provides a perfect platform for framed photos or a stylish lamp.

  • Made of premium manufactured mood MDF (P2 Grade) and environmentally lacquered surface
  • Drawer with ball bearing glides for easy extension
  • Built-in knob with satin nickel finish for elegant looking
  • Solid pinewood X-shaped legs for stability and aesthetic appeal