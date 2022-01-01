Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Faux Concrete Garden Stool and Plant Stand
18 inUPC: 0694132713333
Purchase Options
Product Details
This modern and minimalist geometric silhouette design stool with imitation concrete looking that is stylish and multi-function. It is not only suitable for any of your garden, patio or yard as a stool, plant stand or side table, but also suitable for living room, bedroom as an accent table. Seating on it to have a rest or placing your love planters, flowers, food, cocktail or anything you want on it, and then just enjoy a good time!
- A modern and minimalist geometric silhouette design.
- With imitation concrete looking.
- Stylish and multi-functional for indoor and outdoor use.
- Can be used as as garden stool, side table, accent table or plant stand.
- It is made from a MGO and fiberglass blend.
- Weight Capacity: 220 lb.
- One-year guarantee.
Dimensions: 14.5 Inch L x 14.5 Inch W x 18 Inch H