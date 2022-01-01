Glitzhome Multi-Functional Faux Concrete Garden Stool and Plant Stand Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Faux Concrete Garden Stool and Plant Stand Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Faux Concrete Garden Stool and Plant Stand Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Faux Concrete Garden Stool and Plant Stand Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Faux Concrete Garden Stool and Plant Stand Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Faux Concrete Garden Stool and Plant Stand Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Multi-Functional Faux Concrete Garden Stool and Plant Stand

18 inUPC: 0694132713333
Purchase Options

Product Details

This modern and minimalist geometric silhouette design stool with imitation concrete looking that is stylish and multi-function. It is not only suitable for any of your garden, patio or yard as a stool, plant stand or side table, but also suitable for living room, bedroom as an accent table. Seating on it to have a rest or placing your love planters, flowers, food, cocktail or anything you want on it, and then just enjoy a good time!

  • A modern and minimalist geometric silhouette design.
  • With imitation concrete looking.
  • Stylish and multi-functional for indoor and outdoor use.
  • Can be used as as garden stool, side table, accent table or plant stand.
  • It is made from a MGO and fiberglass blend.
  • Weight Capacity: 220 lb.
  • One-year guarantee.

Dimensions: 14.5 Inch L x 14.5 Inch W x 18 Inch H