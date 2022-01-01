This modern and minimalist hourglass silhouette design stool with imitation terrazzo looking that is stylish and multi-functional. It is not only suitable for any of your garden, patio or yard as a stool, plant stand or side table, but also suitable for living room, bedroom as an accent table. Seating on it to have a rest or placing your love planters, flowers, food, cocktail or anything you want on it, and then just enjoy a good time!

A modern and minimalist geometric silhouette design.

With imitation terrazzo looking.

Stylish and multi-functional for indoor and outdoor use.

Can be used as as garden stool, side table, accent table or plant stand.

It is made from a MGO and fiberglass blend.

Weight Capacity: 220 lb.

One-year guarantee.

Dimensions: 15.75 Inch L x 15.75 Inch W x 17.75 Inch H