Glitzhome Multi-Functional Metal Garden Stool Plant Stand - Green
2 pcUPC: 0694132713341
Product Details
Enhance your indoor and outdoor space with this whimsical and modern garden stool. It features a wonderful hand painted color and stylish cutout pattern design. It can add a spare seat for your space or use it as a plant stand or accent table to place your planters, flowers, foods, cocktails or anything you want on it, and then enjoy a good time.
- Laser cutting elegant openwork pattern gives an interesting light and shadow effect.
- This set of 2 stools will be a perfect accent whether placing together or individually.
- Hand painted glossy green finish, modern and stylish.
- Multi-functional for indoor and outdoor use.
- Can be used as garden stool, side table, accent table or plant stand.
- Crafted of high quality metal.
- One-year guarantee.
Weight Capacity: 55 Pounds