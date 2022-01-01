Glitzhome Multi-Functional Metal Garden Stool Plant Stand - Green Perspective: front
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Metal Garden Stool Plant Stand - Green Perspective: back
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Metal Garden Stool Plant Stand - Green Perspective: left
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Metal Garden Stool Plant Stand - Green Perspective: right
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Metal Garden Stool Plant Stand - Green Perspective: top
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Metal Garden Stool Plant Stand - Green Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Multi-Functional Metal Garden Stool Plant Stand - Green

2 pcUPC: 0694132713341
Enhance your indoor and outdoor space with this whimsical and modern garden stool. It features a wonderful hand painted color and stylish cutout pattern design. It can add a spare seat for your space or use it as a plant stand or accent table to place your planters, flowers, foods, cocktails or anything you want on it, and then enjoy a good time.

  • Laser cutting elegant openwork pattern gives an interesting light and shadow effect.
  • This set of 2 stools will be a perfect accent whether placing together or individually.
  • Hand painted glossy green finish, modern and stylish.
  • Multi-functional for indoor and outdoor use.
  • Can be used as garden stool, side table, accent table or plant stand.
  • Crafted of high quality metal.
  • One-year guarantee.

Weight Capacity: 55 Pounds