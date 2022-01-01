Glitzhome Natural Wooden Barn Door Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Natural Wooden Barn Door Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Natural Wooden Barn Door Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Natural Wooden Barn Door Decor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Natural Wooden Barn Door Decor

1 ctUPC: 0694132714344
Purchase Options

Product Details

Give your home some festive charm with Thankful & Blessed Barn Door Wood Wall Decor. Barn shaped wall sign, accented with metal handle and hinges that is painted with brown speckles for a rustic look. Hang it on the wall for an attractive and cheerful arrangement in your home.

  • Item Size: 17.95 Inches Long x 9.45 Inches Wide x 1.5 Inches High
  • Barn shaped wall sign
  • Accented with rustic handle and hinges
  • Hang it on the wall with jute rope
  • Material: MDF 90% + Iron 10%