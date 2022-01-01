Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Natural Wooden Barn Door Decor
1 ctUPC: 0694132714344
Product Details
Give your home some festive charm with Thankful & Blessed Barn Door Wood Wall Decor. Barn shaped wall sign, accented with metal handle and hinges that is painted with brown speckles for a rustic look. Hang it on the wall for an attractive and cheerful arrangement in your home.
- Item Size: 17.95 Inches Long x 9.45 Inches Wide x 1.5 Inches High
- Barn shaped wall sign
- Accented with rustic handle and hinges
- Hang it on the wall with jute rope
- Material: MDF 90% + Iron 10%