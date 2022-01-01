Give your home some festive charm with Thankful & Blessed Barn Door Wood Wall Decor. Barn shaped wall sign, accented with metal handle and hinges that is painted with brown speckles for a rustic look. Hang it on the wall for an attractive and cheerful arrangement in your home.

Item Size: 17.95 Inches Long x 9.45 Inches Wide x 1.5 Inches High

Barn shaped wall sign

Accented with rustic handle and hinges

Hang it on the wall with jute rope

Material: MDF 90% + Iron 10%