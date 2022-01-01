Glitzhome Noel LED Metal Stocking Holders - 4 Piece Perspective: front
Glitzhome Noel LED Metal Stocking Holders - 4 Piece Perspective: back
Glitzhome Noel LED Metal Stocking Holders - 4 Piece Perspective: left
Glitzhome Noel LED Metal Stocking Holders - 4 Piece Perspective: right
Glitzhome Noel LED Metal Stocking Holders - 4 Piece Perspective: top
Glitzhome Noel LED Metal Stocking Holders - 4 Piece Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Noel LED Metal Stocking Holders - 4 Piece

8.25 inUPC: 0694132714519
This set of four Noel stocking holder will decorate your home in the special season. The set features four red metal letters that spell out Noel. With a base made of premium metal, this LED-illuminated set is sturdy and heavy enough to hold not only the stockings but also presents you will offer for your loved ones.

  • Two AA batteries required for each holder (not included)