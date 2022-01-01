These sectional clamshell containers are made out of natural sugarcane that is bleach free, biodegradable and eco-friendly. They are disposable and providea fast, simple way to clean up after any meal. The premium material is durably constructed to prevent bending during use. The 3-compartment design will preserve the original freshness of food and promote your appetite. Eco-friendly, these containers area reliable solution for your everyday dining needs. They are perfect for restaurants, everyday households, breakrooms, office lunches, special parties, campings and more.

100% compostable

Grease resistant

Food contact safe

Freezer safe

Microwave safe

Water proof

Hot or cold use