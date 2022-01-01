Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oak™ PLUS 10-Inch White Sugarcane Clamshell Containers
300 pkUPC: 0694132711541
Product Details
These sectional clamshell containers are made out of natural sugarcane that is bleach free, biodegradable and eco-friendly. They are disposable and providea fast, simple way to clean up after any meal. The premium material is durably constructed to prevent bending during use. The 3-compartment design will preserve the original freshness of food and promote your appetite. Eco-friendly, these containers area reliable solution for your everyday dining needs. They are perfect for restaurants, everyday households, breakrooms, office lunches, special parties, campings and more.
- 100% compostable
- Grease resistant
- Food contact safe
- Freezer safe
- Microwave safe
- Water proof
- Hot or cold use