Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Glitzhome Oak™ PLUS 7-Inch Compostable Natural Sugarcane Plates
600 pkUPC: 0694132711524
Purchase Options
Product Details
These plates are made out of natural sugarcane that is biodegradable and eco-friendly. They are disposable and provide a fast, simple way to clean up after any meal. The premium material is durably constructed to prevent bending during use. Eco-friendly, these containers area reliable solution for your everyday dining needs. They are perfect for restaurants, everyday households, breakrooms, office lunches, special parties, campings and more.
- 100% compostable
- Grease resistant
- Food contact safe
- Freezer safe
- Microwave safe
- Water proof
- Hot or cold use