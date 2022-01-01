This set of 3 pumpkins is great to put just about anywhere that is in some need of autumn influence. Mix and match with other fall decor like foliage or corn to create an stand-out centerpiece. The large pumpkin in this assorted sized set is 4.75 inches tall and 5.5 inches wide, and artfully made with orange velvet covered resin. These pumpkins will last for several years to come, they can be set together or placed separately around your home to add a little autumn fun to several different rooms in your home.

99.5% Poly, 0.5 PVC

Item Sizes: Large: 5.51"D * 4.72"H Medium: 4.33"D * 3.54"H Small: 3.54"D * 2.76"H

100% handmade

Artfully crafted, each pumpkin is made of resin and orange velvet fabric

To keep the fabric fresh, clean with a damp cloth