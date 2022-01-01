This set of 3 pumpkins are great to put just about anywhere that is in some need of autumn influence. Mix and match with other fall decor like foliage or corn to create an stand-out centerpiece. The large pumpkin in this assorted sized set is 8 inches tall and 6 inches wide, and all artfully made with orange velvet. These pumpkins will last for several years to come, they can be set together or placed separately around your home to add a little autumn fun to several different rooms in your home.

10% Resin + 90% Polyester

Item Size: 7.87"L*7.87"W*5.91"H

100% handmade

Artfully crafted, each pumpkin is made of soft polyester and velvet orange fabric

To keep the fabric fresh, clean with a damp cloth

Dark sculpted fabric stem is added for contrast and easy grip