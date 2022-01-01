Welcome your guests to your cozy home! Giving Thanks Everyday Wood Wall Decor features real wood round-shaped piece. With orange and slatted wood background, the text on the front is white cursive with a laurel leaf design. Hang it in your front entryway to stick to your Thanksgiving theme and make sure your guests get comfortable in your loving home.

Item Size: 15 Inches Long x 0.59 Inches Wide x 15 Inches High

Hang it on the wall with jute rope

Made primarily by real wood

No assembly required

Material: Solid Wood 95% + Linen 5%