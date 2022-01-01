Glitzhome Orange Wooden Giving Thanks Everyday Wall Sign Perspective: front
Glitzhome Orange Wooden Giving Thanks Everyday Wall Sign
Glitzhome Orange Wooden Giving Thanks Everyday Wall Sign
Glitzhome Orange Wooden Giving Thanks Everyday Wall Sign
Glitzhome Orange Wooden Giving Thanks Everyday Wall Sign

1 ctUPC: 0694132714343
Welcome your guests to your cozy home! Giving Thanks Everyday Wood Wall Decor features real wood round-shaped piece. With orange and slatted wood background, the text on the front is white cursive with a laurel leaf design. Hang it in your front entryway to stick to your Thanksgiving theme and make sure your guests get comfortable in your loving home.

  • Item Size: 15 Inches Long x 0.59 Inches Wide x 15 Inches High
  • Hang it on the wall with jute rope
  • Made primarily by real wood
  • No assembly required
  • Material: Solid Wood 95% + Linen 5%