Glitzhome Orange Wooden Giving Thanks Everyday Wall Sign
1 ctUPC: 0694132714343
Welcome your guests to your cozy home! Giving Thanks Everyday Wood Wall Decor features real wood round-shaped piece. With orange and slatted wood background, the text on the front is white cursive with a laurel leaf design. Hang it in your front entryway to stick to your Thanksgiving theme and make sure your guests get comfortable in your loving home.
- Item Size: 15 Inches Long x 0.59 Inches Wide x 15 Inches High
- Hang it on the wall with jute rope
- Made primarily by real wood
- No assembly required
- Material: Solid Wood 95% + Linen 5%