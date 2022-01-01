This deep-seated loveseat, with its classic look, offers you and your family to kick back and enjoy the great outdoors. The high quality seat and back cushions are for more comfy and relaxation. The sturdy steel frame ensures you a quiet and smooth gliding experience. It's a beautiful addition whether in your garden, patio, or courtyard.

Constructed with durable and sturdy anti-rust steel frame and high quality seat and back cushions.

Ergonomically smooth armrest and swing rocking glider with gentle backward and forward motion.

Seat cushions have ventilation zippers and back cushions have button on the central add to its charm.

Made of 60% steel, 25% polyester and 15% polyester fiber

The overall size is 31.25 in. D x 45.25 in. W x 36.50 in. H

Assembly required, hardware included