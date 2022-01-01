This wicker storage truck provides you a natural element for your life. Smooth weave shows the beauty of faux rattan and updates it with a contemporary design. Handwoven with all-weather wicker that's resistant to sun, rain, heat and cold. Frame is crafted of durable rust-proof welded steel. Use it to store your outdoor cushions, pillows or pool accessories, it will be a perfect solution to your outdoors!

Constructed with steel frame which is durable and sturdy. Handwoven with all-weather wicker that's resistant to sun, rain, heat and cold.

There are plenty of space to keep essentials handy but out of sight. Featured a gaslift mechanism with soft-closing when raised.

Include high-quality Oxford fabric water proof liner to prevent any items from wet.

Assembly required, hardware included

Overall Size: 52.75 in.W X 29.00 in.D X 26.00 in.H

Interior Size: 50.90 Inch W X 27.60 Inch D X 24 Inch H