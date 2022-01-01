Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Outdoor Patio Garden Wicker Storage Deck Box - Brown
1 ctUPC: 0694132712916
Product Details
This wicker storage truck provides you a natural element for your life. Smooth weave shows the beauty of faux rattan and updates it with a contemporary design. Handwoven with all-weather wicker that's resistant to sun, rain, heat and cold. Frame is crafted of durable rust-proof welded steel. Use it to store your outdoor cushions, pillows or pool accessories, it will be a perfect solution to your outdoors!
- Constructed with steel frame which is durable and sturdy. Handwoven with all-weather wicker that's resistant to sun, rain, heat and cold.
- There are plenty of space to keep essentials handy but out of sight. Featured a gaslift mechanism with soft-closing when raised.
- Include high-quality Oxford fabric water proof liner to prevent any items from wet.
- Overall Size: 52.75 in.W X 29.00 in.D X 26.00 in.H
- Interior Size: 50.90 in.W X 27.60 in.D X 24.00 in.H
- Assembly required, hardware included