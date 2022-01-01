Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Metal Enamel Wall Clock - White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Metal Enamel Wall Clock - White Perspective: top
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Metal Enamel Wall Clock - White Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Metal Enamel Wall Clock - White

31.5 inUPC: 0697125530568
Add a little farmhouse charm to your home with this White Metal Wall Clock! This darling metal clock offers an embossed surface, printed black roman numerals, black metal hands, and a painted black edge, with distressed details. Hang it up in a living room, dining room, or entryway for lots of rustic style!

  • Material: metal
  • Size: diameter 31.5 inch; thickness 1.97 inch
  • Keyhole hanger on the back is easy to install
  • Silent non-ticking mechanism
  • 1 AA battery required, not included