Add a little farmhouse charm to your home with this White Metal Wall Clock! This darling metal clock offers an embossed surface, printed black roman numerals, black metal hands, and a painted black edge, with distressed details. Hang it up in a living room, dining room, or entryway for lots of rustic style!

Material: metal

Size: diameter 31.5 inch; thickness 1.97 inch

Keyhole hanger on the back is easy to install

Silent non-ticking mechanism

1 AA battery required, not included