Unique design with black round metal frame and numerals on square white wooden planks. With its special 3 in 1 jointed design, this distressed white/black clock creates a modern farmhouse atmosphere on any wall. High quality quartz clock movement, runs calm and smoothly, it can not only guarantee the better accuracy of time, but also keep you away from annoying ticking sounds, thus providing you a silent and comfortable environment. Nothing ties a room together better than a great clock, and the one you choose to place in your home should reflect your personality and style.

Material: 50% MDF, 30% iron, 20% firwood

Farmhouse or modern industrial style

1 AA batteries required (not included)

No assembly required, simply hang to wall with keyhole on the center back

Size: 31.5 Inch W x 1.6 Inch D x 31.5 Inch H