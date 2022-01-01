Sometimes decorating your home can feel like a race against time. Make decorating simple with this whitewashed wood wall clock, which features a MDF back with a natural wood texture on its front side and dimensional numbers made of black metal. Adorn an accent wall in a living room or dining room with charm!

Material: MDF and iron

Size: diameter 28 inch; thickness 2.5 inch

Ready to hang

1 AA battery required, not included

No assembly required