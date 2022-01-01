Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Whitewashed Wooden Wall Clock
28 inUPC: 0697125530426
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sometimes decorating your home can feel like a race against time. Make decorating simple with this whitewashed wood wall clock, which features a MDF back with a natural wood texture on its front side and dimensional numbers made of black metal. Adorn an accent wall in a living room or dining room with charm!
- Material: MDF and iron
- Size: diameter 28 inch; thickness 2.5 inch
- Ready to hang
- 1 AA battery required, not included
- No assembly required