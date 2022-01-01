Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wood Rectangular Wall Mirror
1 ctUPC: 0694132713616
Purchase Options
Product Details
Give your walls a special, rustic touch with Distressed Wood Wall Mirror. This fantastic piece is rectangular in shape with a standard mirror in the center, white-washed and studded wood pieces flanking the border. Hang it on the wall of your study or living room for a touch of farmhouse elegance in your beautiful home.
- Made out of real wood and standard mirror
- The mirror could be hung both horizontally and vertically.
- No assembly required
Overall Dimensions: 28.25 Inches Long x 39.5 Inches High
Mirror Dimensions: 16.50 Inches Long x 28.5 Inches High