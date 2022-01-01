Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wood Rectangular Wall Mirror Perspective: front
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wood Rectangular Wall Mirror
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wood Rectangular Wall Mirror Perspective: left
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wood Rectangular Wall Mirror Perspective: right
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wood Rectangular Wall Mirror Perspective: top
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wood Rectangular Wall Mirror

1 ctUPC: 0694132713616
Product Details

Give your walls a special, rustic touch with Distressed Wood Wall Mirror. This fantastic piece is rectangular in shape with a standard mirror in the center, white-washed and studded wood pieces flanking the border. Hang it on the wall of your study or living room for a touch of farmhouse elegance in your beautiful home.

  • Made out of real wood and standard mirror
  • The mirror could be hung both horizontally and vertically.
  • No assembly required

Overall Dimensions: 28.25 Inches Long x 39.5 Inches High

Mirror Dimensions: 16.50 Inches Long x 28.5 Inches High