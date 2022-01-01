Give your walls a special, rustic touch with Distressed Wood Wall Mirror. This fantastic piece is rectangular in shape with a standard mirror in the center, white-washed and studded wood pieces flanking the border. Hang it on the wall of your study or living room for a touch of farmhouse elegance in your beautiful home.

Made out of real wood and standard mirror

The mirror could be hung both horizontally and vertically.

No assembly required

Overall Dimensions: 28.25 Inches Long x 39.5 Inches High

Mirror Dimensions: 16.50 Inches Long x 28.5 Inches High