Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wood Window Frame Wall Mirror

1 ctUPC: 0694132713617
Ensure your little home reflects a rustic, country look. Distressed Door Wood Wall Mirror features a wood window shape with a distressed white finish, metal hinges and pulls, and four separate mirrors. Arrange it in your entryway, living room or bedroom to call attention to your beautiful farmhouse accents.

  • Made out of realy wood, metal and standard mirror
  • The mirror could be hung both horizontally and vertically.
  • No assembly required

Overall Dimensions: 27.5 Inches Long x 31.5 Inches High

Mirrored Glass Dimensions: 9 Inches Long x 11.5 Inches high in each section