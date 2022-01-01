Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wood Window Frame Wall Mirror
1 ctUPC: 0694132713617
Product Details
Ensure your little home reflects a rustic, country look. Distressed Door Wood Wall Mirror features a wood window shape with a distressed white finish, metal hinges and pulls, and four separate mirrors. Arrange it in your entryway, living room or bedroom to call attention to your beautiful farmhouse accents.
- Made out of realy wood, metal and standard mirror
- The mirror could be hung both horizontally and vertically.
- No assembly required
Overall Dimensions: 27.5 Inches Long x 31.5 Inches High
Mirrored Glass Dimensions: 9 Inches Long x 11.5 Inches high in each section