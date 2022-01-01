Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Oversized Farmhouse Wooden and Galvanized Wall Clock
27.56 inUPC: 0694132711389
Purchase Options
Product Details
This vintage round black wooden clock featuregalvanized trimming. It is brush colored in brown on the background, and has large roman numerals to help this wall clock look more classic. With its hooks on the back top, it can be hung securely to any wall surface in your kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, bar, restaurant, office and more.
- Material: metal
- Size: diameter 27.56 inch; thickness 1.97 inch
- Keyhole hanger on the back is easy to install
- Silent non-ticking mechanism
- 1 AA battery required, not included