This vintage round black wooden clock featuregalvanized trimming. It is brush colored in brown on the background, and has large roman numerals to help this wall clock look more classic. With its hooks on the back top, it can be hung securely to any wall surface in your kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, bar, restaurant, office and more.

Material: metal

Size: diameter 27.56 inch; thickness 1.97 inch

Keyhole hanger on the back is easy to install

Silent non-ticking mechanism

1 AA battery required, not included