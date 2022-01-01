Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Faux Ceramic Pot Planter
3 pkUPC: 0694132711801
This Planter provide a comfortable environment for your plants and keeps them looking fresh and healthy. Compared with traditional fiberglass planter, this planter is lightweight, chip-resistant and more durable.With rich architectural detail and a variety of sizes you can easily transform your patio into your own personal retreat.
- Made with 100% recyclable polyethylene, which is safe and healthy for indoor space and outdoor needs.
- Size: 16 Inch x16 Inch x13 Inch
- This planter has a two-year guarantee, its sturdy UV protected structure is resistant to fading and cracking, ideally for all year around.
- The imitation marble looking is more in line with various customers needs.
- Pre-drilled drainage hole is to be used for indoor and outdoor.