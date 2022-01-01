Glitzhome Oversized Glam Metal Round Wall Mirror - Gold Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Glam Metal Round Wall Mirror - Gold Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Glam Metal Round Wall Mirror - Gold Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Glam Metal Round Wall Mirror - Gold Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Oversized Glam Metal Round Wall Mirror - Gold

28 inUPC: 0694132713468
Purchase Options

Product Details

Made of premium metal frame and glass mirror and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror. The materials are conform to the requirement of CA Prop 65. Modern style with luxury glossy gold finished frame, luxury and elegant. Metal key hole ( screws included) on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home. The mirror is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway, mantel or anywhere you want for a modern fusion of decoration and function.

  • Made of premium metal frame and glass mirror, and secured with the MDF board on the back of the mirror.
  • Certified with a passed SGS report
  • Materials are conform to the requirement of CA Prop 65
  • No assembly required

Overall Diameter: 28 Inches

Mirrored Glass Diameter: 22.25 Inches