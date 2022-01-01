Glitzhome Oversized Metal Bicycle with Pots Plant Stand - Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Metal Bicycle with Pots Plant Stand - Black Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Metal Bicycle with Pots Plant Stand - Black Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Metal Bicycle with Pots Plant Stand - Black Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Metal Bicycle with Pots Plant Stand - Black Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Oversized Metal Bicycle with Pots Plant Stand - Black

1 ctUPC: 0694132713335
Purchase Options

Product Details

This cute and funny vintage bicycle plant stand will add a nice touch of a whimsy and dash of natural beauty to your home, porch, garden or patio. Just place on your favorite flowers or greenery and you will enjoy an interesting and eye-catching landscape.

  • Unique and funny vintage bicycle design.
  • Hand painted black finish.
  • Cute bicycle with three pots for planters creats a funny and eye-catching landscape.
  • Constructed of high quality metal, light weight but sturdy and durable.
  • Easy to assembly and display.
  • The pot does not have drainage hole.

Overall Size: 36.5 Inches Long X 18.5 Inches Wide X 26 Inches High

All Pot Dimensions: 6 Inch Diameter X 4.75 Inches High