Glitzhome Oversized Metal/Glass Round Wall Mirror with Beads

34.65 in
UPC: 0694132711180
Product Details

This mirror features a specialcontemporary design with black metal and natural wooden beads surrounding the mirror. A metal hoist hanger is attached on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home. The mirror is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece for your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway, or anywhere you want for a modern fusion of decoration and function.

  • Material: 30% Glass, 30% MDF, 41% Iron
  • Size: 34.65 Inch x 1.38 Inch x 34.65 Inch
  • Fits easily in living room, hall, entryway, dining room, or powder room
  • Conforms to the requirement of CA Prop 65
  • Certified with a passed SGS report.
  • No assembly required