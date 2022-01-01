Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Modern Metal Wall Clock - Golden/Black
This oversized golden novelty shape wall clock is crafted with 3D premium metal wires, mixed color with golden and black painting, and decorated with black roman numerals. With its keyhole hanger on the back top, it can be hung securely to any wall surface in your kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, bar, restaurant, office and more.
- Material: metal
- Size: diameter 31.9 Inch; thickness 2.20 Inch
- Keyhole on the back is easy to install
- Silent non-ticking mechanism
- 1 AA battery required, not included