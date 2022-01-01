This oversized golden novelty shape wall clock is crafted with 3D premium metal wires, mixed color with golden and black painting, and decorated with black roman numerals. With its keyhole hanger on the back top, it can be hung securely to any wall surface in your kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, bar, restaurant, office and more.

Material: metal

Size: diameter 31.9 Inch; thickness 2.20 Inch

Keyhole on the back is easy to install

Silent non-ticking mechanism

1 AA battery required, not included