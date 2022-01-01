Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Oversized Modern Metal Wall Mirror - Black/Gold
1 ctUPC: 0694132713460
Purchase Options
Product Details
Give your walls a special, modern and industrial touch with this oversized metal wall mirror. This fantastic piece is rectangular in shape with a standard mirror in the center, black metal pieces with golden hues flanking the border. Hang it on the wall of your study or living room for a touch of modern elegance in your beautiful home.
- Made of 50% iron, 25% glass, 25% MDF
- Mirror could be hung both horizontally and vertically
- No assembly required
Overall Dimensions: 26 Inches Long x 34.5 Inches High
Mirror Dimensions: 13.75 Inches Long x 22.25 Inches High