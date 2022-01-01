Glitzhome Oversized Natural Farmhouse Wood/Metal Lanterns - Grey Perspective: front
Glitzhome Oversized Natural Farmhouse Wood/Metal Lanterns - Grey Perspective: left
Glitzhome Oversized Natural Farmhouse Wood/Metal Lanterns - Grey Perspective: right
Glitzhome Oversized Natural Farmhouse Wood/Metal Lanterns - Grey

2 pcUPC: 0695265887075
Light the way to beautiful, decorative home decor with this Set of 2 Oversized Wood Lanterns. These simple lanterns are large in size with a natural grey color that is lightly distressed with a wash of white. Topped with a black metal top and handle, these lanterns are perfect for displaying on their own or with an LED candle. Illuminate your living room, den, garden, office and more.

  • Material: iron, firwood
  • Product Size:
    • Large: 11.42 inches W x 11.42 inches D x 35.62 inches H
    • Small: 8.66 inches W x 8.66 inches D x 27.16 inches H
  • For indoor and outdoor use
  • No assembly required