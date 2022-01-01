This Vintage gear wall clock made of vintage metal frame, printed colour Tags, wood base with glass cover and classic 3D movable gears. The strong retro style is paired with colorful Arabic numerals，moving gears feature exquisite, with practicability and classical beauty combination,makes it fits French, Tuscan, Paris, country, farmhouse, beach, Mediterranean, antique decoration. greatly adds charm to the decoration of your home and office. Using high-quality Tekken 8828-T5 scanning silent quartz movement can not only guarantee the better accuracy of time, but also keep you away from annoying ticking sounds, thus providing you a silent and comfortable environment. This wall clock has super large and legible Arabic numerals, which forms a big color difference with the brown background. So it is easy for you to read the time from different angles in the room, even from the adjacent room. It can ensure the elderly or others with poor sight to read time clearly. It is a great solution for empty wall space as standalone wall clock or gallery display wall accent.Durable construction and beautiful statement piece for style and function; Suitable for kitchen, dining, living room, game room，bedroom, foyer, hallway, bar, restaurant etc.

Made of 40% MDF, 40% glass and 20% iron

Size: Diameter 27.5 in; Thickness 3.5 in.

Stronger tempered glass resists any breakage and keeps safety whenever.

3 AA batteries required (not included), 2 batteries for the gears to start spinning, and 1 battery for the clock hands to move to tell the time; Gears move independently of hands.

Keyhole hanger is easy to be installed by the hook and the hanging hole on the back of clock.