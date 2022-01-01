Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Oversized Wooden Pallet Porch Rules Wall Sign Decor
1 ctUPC: 0694132713496
Product Details
Enhancing your porch with this charming wood sign, it featured pop colors and stacked sentiment to tell the Porch Rules, which is sure to help to create a calming and relaxing atmosphere. Handmade distressed details and weathered lettering provide a natural looking and rustic charm. This distinctive and versatile porch sign will be a perfect addition to your porch, garden, patio or any living space.
- Recommended to be used under covered porch
- With metal loop on the back, easy to install and enjoy
- 2 functions, not only a porch sign but also a wall sign
- Hand painted and silk screen, the color is sturdy and resistant of fading
- Constructed of high quality MDF, eco-friendly, safe and durable
Size: 24.00 in. W x 0.75 in. D x 36.25 in. H