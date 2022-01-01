Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Patriotic Americana Burlap Pillow
1 ctUPC: 0694132713439
Add a patriotic flare to your home and backyard parties with Americana Burlap Pillow! This festive and colorful pillow features a red truck and flag digitally printed on natural burlap, as well as the sayingI love America . Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties, or summer barbecues, use it to decorate the food table, a wall, staircase, or a doorway!
- For indoor and covered porch use.
- With invisible zipper closure
- Size: 17.25"L X 4.75"W X 11.75"H