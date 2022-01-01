Glitzhome Patriotic Americana Burlap Pillow Perspective: front
Glitzhome Patriotic Americana Burlap Pillow Perspective: back
Glitzhome Patriotic Americana Burlap Pillow Perspective: right
Glitzhome Patriotic Americana Burlap Pillow Perspective: top
Glitzhome Patriotic Americana Burlap Pillow

1 ctUPC: 0694132713439
Add a patriotic flare to your home and backyard parties with Americana Burlap Pillow! This festive and colorful pillow features a red truck and flag digitally printed on natural burlap, as well as the sayingI love America . Perfect for Independence Day celebrations, coming home parties, or summer barbecues, use it to decorate the food table, a wall, staircase, or a doorway!

  • For indoor and covered porch use.
  • With invisible zipper closure
  • Size: 17.25"L X 4.75"W X 11.75"H