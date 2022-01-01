Glitzhome Patriotic Welcome Metal Spinner Wall Sign Perspective: front
Glitzhome Patriotic Welcome Metal Spinner Wall Sign

32 inUPC: 0694132713420
Put some patriotic spirit in your home or office with this wind mill wall decoration. This beautiful decor features the metal construction of a half-windmill shape with painted and layered texts that says welcome. Place it in your garden, living room, ,hallway, and more to show your patriotic spirit.

  • Surface coating is tested certified by a third party lab, eco friendly and safe.
  • Indoor and outdoor use.
  • Jumbo sized; 32" long.